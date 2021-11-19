Funerals Today; Friday November 19, 2021 Nov 19, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adkins, Dennis Clark - 12 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.Ammar, Lorena - 11 a.m., St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.Browning, Stephen E - 11 a.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Broyles Jr., Chester Arthur - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Carper Sr., Forest E. - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Cooper, Clyde McNeely - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville.Dolan, Andrew “Andy" Marion - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Garrison, Ronald E. - 2:30 p.m., Walker Chapel Cemetery, Robertsburg.Hayes, Betty Lea (Reese) - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans,Henley, Wanda Pauley - 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.Kirk, Thomas Lee “Tommy” - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Moore, Charles “Frank” - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Motes, Theodore "Ted" Ray - 3:30 p.m., Ripley Baptist Temple, Ripley.Ritchie, Michael John - 11 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Cowen.Rumbaugh Jr, Victor Warren - 10 a.m., St. Peter's United Methodist Church, St Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Eleanor Christianity Worship Stephen E Funeral Whitesville United Methodist Church Brown Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Shawn Castle Dolan Blank Larry Quentin Curry Blank Gregory Lee Staats II Wanda June Ferrell Wright Robert E. (Bob) Greenleaf Gerald Lee “Jerry” Tribble Blank Franklin Eugene Ray Forest Eugene "Pete" Rogers Blank Howard E. Wilson Blank Mary Ellaine Smith Trending Now Articles ArticlesOhio Valley Environmental Coalition board votes to dissolve organization amid stalled negotiations with unionFormer Holz Elementary teacher indicted for allegedly abusing 3 childrenWVU basketball: Sherman's 27 points lead Mountaineers past Elon 87-68Huggins ties Williams for fourth all-time on win list in WVU's win over ElonOhio Valley University workers missing paychecks, students not receiving transcripts amid accrediting reviewGazette-Mail editorial: McKinley, Mooney about words vs. actionMarshall basketball: Campbell takes down Herd 67-65Pew analysis: WV maintains revenue surpluses -- but does so by repeatedly cutting spendingNick Scala: Tshiebwe finds his home at KentuckyHuntington, Morgantown lead state in LGBTQ+ equality, according to national report Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 19, 2021 Daily Mail WV New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail