Adkins, Dennis Clark - 12 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Ammar, Lorena - 11 a.m., St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Browning, Stephen E - 11 a.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Broyles Jr., Chester Arthur - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Carper Sr., Forest E. - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Cooper, Clyde McNeely - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville.

Dolan, Andrew “Andy" Marion - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Garrison, Ronald E. - 2:30 p.m., Walker Chapel Cemetery, Robertsburg.

Hayes, Betty Lea (Reese) - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans,

Henley, Wanda Pauley - 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Kirk, Thomas Lee “Tommy” - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Moore, Charles “Frank” - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Motes, Theodore "Ted" Ray - 3:30 p.m., Ripley Baptist Temple, Ripley.

Ritchie, Michael John - 11 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Cowen.

Rumbaugh Jr, Victor Warren - 10 a.m., St. Peter's United Methodist Church, St Albans.

