Funerals Today; Friday November 5, 2021

Buckner, Norris "Buck" - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Davis, Thomas Edwin - 12 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Dillon, Shelva Jean - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Gaylor, Bobby "Joe" - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Gillispie, Eric Lee - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, Saint Albans.
Johnson, Joseph Daniel - Noon, Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston.
Justice, Eloise Virginia - 2 p.m., McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church, Sod.
Payne, Peggy Lee - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Price, James Edward "Tug" - 6 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Reed, Sylvester "Bo" - Noon, O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Rose, Charles Lee - 12 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Whittington, Alvin Ray - 6 p.m., Cross Creek Community Church, Buffalo.
Williams, Jennifer Ann - 5 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Wimbauer, Julia Inez - 2 p.m., St. Matthew Catholic Church, Ravenswood.