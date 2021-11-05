Thank you for Reading.

Buckner, Norris “Buck” - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Davis, Thomas Edwin - 12 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Dillon, Shelva Jean - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Gaylor, Bobby "Joe" - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Gillispie, Eric Lee - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, Saint Albans.

Johnson, Joseph Daniel - Noon, Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston.

Justice, Eloise Virginia - 2 p.m., McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church, Sod.

Payne, Peggy Lee - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Price, James Edward “Tug” - 6 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Reed, Sylvester “Bo” - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Rose, Charles Lee - 12 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Whittington, Alvin Ray - 6 p.m., Cross Creek Community Church, Buffalo.

Williams, Jennifer Ann - 5 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Wimbauer, Julia Inez - 2 p.m., St. Matthew Catholic Church, Ravenswood.

