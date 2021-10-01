Thank you for Reading.

Bottomlee, Wanda - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Cruikshank, Kathryn - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Ferrell, Rick Eugene - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Frye, David Glenn - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Gaunch, Louis Garrett "Louie" - 5 p.m., Pea Ridge Baptist Church, Huntington.

Nichols, Vikki Starr - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Martin Jr., Francis L. “Dickie" - 7 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Mason, Margaret Lynn - 12 p.m., Sewell Valley Baptist Church, Rainelle.

Mitchell, Jumackau Timothy - 1 p.m., Kingdom of Glory, crner of Delaware Ave. & Randolph St.

Roy, Kenneth Edward - 1 p.m., King's River Worship Center, St. Albans.

Stanley, Janice Clair (Ohlinger) - 12 p.m., Broad Run Cemetery, Letart.

Truslow, Jo Ann - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Chapel of Peace, Cross Lanes.

Vaughan, Charlotte Jean - 2 p.m., Big Union Baptist Church, Dille.

Weaver, John Eric - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Weekley, John Charles - 10 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Williamson, Aileen B. - 2 p.m., Winfield United Methodist Church, Winfield.

Woodrum, Eric Lonnie - 1 p.m., New Berry's Branch Church, Alkol.

