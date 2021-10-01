Funerals Today; Friday, October 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bottomlee, Wanda - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Cruikshank, Kathryn - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Ferrell, Rick Eugene - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Frye, David Glenn - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.Gaunch, Louis Garrett "Louie" - 5 p.m., Pea Ridge Baptist Church, Huntington.Nichols, Vikki Starr - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Martin Jr., Francis L. “Dickie" - 7 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Mason, Margaret Lynn - 12 p.m., Sewell Valley Baptist Church, Rainelle.Mitchell, Jumackau Timothy - 1 p.m., Kingdom of Glory, crner of Delaware Ave. & Randolph St.Roy, Kenneth Edward - 1 p.m., King's River Worship Center, St. Albans.Stanley, Janice Clair (Ohlinger) - 12 p.m., Broad Run Cemetery, Letart.Truslow, Jo Ann - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Chapel of Peace, Cross Lanes.Vaughan, Charlotte Jean - 2 p.m., Big Union Baptist Church, Dille.Weaver, John Eric - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Weekley, John Charles - 10 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Williamson, Aileen B. - 2 p.m., Winfield United Methodist Church, Winfield.Woodrum, Eric Lonnie - 1 p.m., New Berry's Branch Church, Alkol. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tyler Mountain Memory Christianity Botany Mitchell Jo Ann Kathryn Jumackau Timothy Kingdom Recommended for you Local Spotlight Arthur Junior Santonia Jumackau Timothy Mitchell Blank Chester Lenzy Hardy Sr. Carol Rae Williams Russell Mary L. King Blank Richard Lee Saunders William McKinley "Bill" "Poochie" Gillispie, II. Dorothy Marie Beckett Russell A. Canterbury Willard E. Beller Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 1, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists