Adkins, Glen Dwain (Hippy) - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Barnett, Myrtle "Peggy" (Mick) - 1 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.

Byer, Guy E. - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, White Sulphur Springs.

Chandler, Peggy Ann - 12 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Hacker, William Wayne - 11 a.m., Little Laurel Baptist Church, Richwood.

Hamrick, Ora Marie - 2 p.m., Hamrick Cemetery, Webster Springs.

Hutton III, Robert N. - 2 p.m., Highlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans.

Jarrell, Roger Dean - 2 p.m., Little Otter Cemetery, Gassaway.

Johnson, Elois Charlotte - 2:30 p.m., Fairmount Cemetery, Camden, OH.

Kidd, Edna Marie - 11 a.m., Heaven’s Gateway Cemetery, Winfield.

Knapp, Paul Edward - 10 a.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

McClain, William Fred - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Naylor, Karen Sue Burns - 12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Robinson, Joyce Marie - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Webb, Rosie Bree - 11 a.m., Saint Anthony’s Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer.

