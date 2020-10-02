Armentrout, Charles - 11a.m., Upper Glade Presbyterian Church.
Cantrell, Cheryl Ann - 1 p.m., Elk Funeral Home Charleston.
Clevenger, Inez - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Doss, Leroy Franklin - 11:30 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Estep, Robert Paul - 1 p.m., Kanawha City Church of Christ, Charleston.
Goldsburg, Alice - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Good, Janet Carol - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Harless, John Lawson - 12 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.
Lewis, Mary L. - 11 a.m., United Baptist Church, East Nitro.
Moore, Richard A. - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Pauley, Samuel Lee - 12 p.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity.
Randolph, Betty Louise - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Rister, Jackie Wilson - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Schirtzinger, Benita - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Smith, Nina Fern - 3 p.m., The Heavenly Gates Mausoleum, St. Albans.
Young, Lessie M. - 1 p.m., Sissonville Memorial Gardens.