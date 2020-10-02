Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Armentrout, Charles - 11a.m., Upper Glade Presbyterian Church.

Cantrell, Cheryl Ann - 1 p.m., Elk Funeral Home Charleston.

Clevenger, Inez - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Doss, Leroy Franklin - 11:30 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Estep, Robert Paul - 1 p.m., Kanawha City Church of Christ, Charleston.

Goldsburg, Alice - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.

Good, Janet Carol - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Harless, John Lawson - 12 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Lewis, Mary L. - 11 a.m., United Baptist Church, East Nitro.

Moore, Richard A. - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Pauley, Samuel Lee - 12 p.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity.

Randolph, Betty Louise - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Rister, Jackie Wilson - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Schirtzinger, Benita - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Smith, Nina Fern - 3 p.m., The Heavenly Gates Mausoleum, St. Albans.

Young, Lessie M. - 1 p.m., Sissonville Memorial Gardens.