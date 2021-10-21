Thank you for Reading.

Adkins, Robert Lee - 1 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Asbury, Cliff - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Brown Jr., Ronald Eugene - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Casto, Kenneth L. - 1 p.m., North Hill Baptist Church, Charleston.

Chandler, Mabel Ann - 2 p.m., Hubbard Cemetery, Walton.

Hensley, Bobby L. - 11 a.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Johnson, Martha Jane - 1 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

Mahood, Carolyn Virginia - 1 p.m., Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mill.

Means, Robert (Rob) Allan - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Plantz, Anna Marie - 12 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Randolph, Everette R. “Buddy" - 1 p.m., New Antioch Cemetery, Red House.

Shamblin, Ervin Clyde “Perk” - 11 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Spencer, Joyce Layne - 12 p.m., Kingdom Life Fellowship Church, Nitro.

Valentine, John Carney - 11 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Logan.

