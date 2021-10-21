Funerals Today; Friday, October 22, 2021 Oct 21, 2021 30 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adkins, Robert Lee - 1 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.Asbury, Cliff - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Brown Jr., Ronald Eugene - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Casto, Kenneth L. - 1 p.m., North Hill Baptist Church, Charleston.Chandler, Mabel Ann - 2 p.m., Hubbard Cemetery, Walton.Hensley, Bobby L. - 11 a.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.Johnson, Martha Jane - 1 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.Mahood, Carolyn Virginia - 1 p.m., Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mill.Means, Robert (Rob) Allan - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.Plantz, Anna Marie - 12 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Randolph, Everette R. “Buddy" - 1 p.m., New Antioch Cemetery, Red House.Shamblin, Ervin Clyde “Perk” - 11 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.Spencer, Joyce Layne - 12 p.m., Kingdom Life Fellowship Church, Nitro.Valentine, John Carney - 11 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Logan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Robert Lee Graceland Memorial Park Allan Christianity Rob Recommended for you Local Spotlight Robert (Rob) Allan Means Blank Sarah Elizabeth Frame Blank Owen Michael "Gonzo" Higginbotham Blank Betty Jane Jackson Shelton Jack L. Humphreys Everette R. “Buddy" Randolph Blank Constance L. “Connie” Rhule James Alen Johnson Marcella "Marcie" Snyder Orndorff Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Trending Now Articles ArticlesVaccine exemption bill heads to JusticeChuck Landon: MU has options for new homeGazette-Mail editorial: Blair's Nazi comparison just plain wrongManchin campaign finances show oil and gas industry dwarfing in-state and renewable energy contributionsMarshall weighing options from apparent C-USA shakeupSen. Bernie Sanders: Let's stand together to protect working families (Opinion)Senate approves appointments to WV charter school board, Ed. Broadcasting board, WVU board and othersJohn Ellis: Seeing problems and little hope in WV (Opinion)Lawmakers finish redistricting Wednesday eveningWest Liberty president narrowly survives firing after plagiarizing Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 21, 2021 Daily Mail WV Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers