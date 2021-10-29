Funerals Today; Friday, October 29, 2021 Oct 29, 2021 37 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adkins-Rouse, Diana Lynn - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Boggs, Christopher Michael - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Carpenter, Harry E. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Chapel, Cedar Grove.Click, Ethan David - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Doyle, Pamela G. Fisher - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Frame, Sarah Elizabeth - 4 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.Gregory, Militsa - 11 a.m., St. John Greek Orthodox Church, Charleston.Herscher, Jeane Ann - 7 p.m., St. Albans High School Auditorium.Hodgkins, Carol Sue - 2:30 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Pacis M.D., Flora F. - 11 a.m., St. Barbara Catholic Church, Chapmanville.Peteete, Braelynn Raene - 5 p.m., Green Bank Elementary/Middle School, Green Bank.Pistore, Bradford Allen - 1 p.m., Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.Reed, Margaret “Jean" - 1 p.m., St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, Charleston.White, Mary M. - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Young, Marjorie Faye - 2 p.m., Eureka Church Cemetery, Strange Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Belle Diana Lynn Christianity Worship Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Christopher Michael Boggs Renee Wiles-Johnson Blank Glen R. Erwin Sr Pamela G. Fisher Doyle Blank Howard Lee "Bucky" Boyce Jr. Blank Renee Johnson Blank Christopher Michael Boggs Blank James Gilmore Fletcher Rinick Mary Maxine Skidmore Woodall Blank John Waybright Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 29, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts