Funerals Today; Friday October 7, 2022

Gilliam, Denis Riley - 1 p.m., Toney-Ferrell Cemetery, Big Ugly.
Green, Sandra Jean - 1 p.m., Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.
Haynes, Ruth D. - 11a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Kiser, Danny Joe Bodie - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
McClung, Constance "Connie" - Noon, West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Montgomery, James L. "Jim" - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Neil, Betty Jo - 1 p.m., Judson Baptist Church, Belle.
Stockman, Jack G. - 1 p.m., Jacob Shaver's Memorial Cemetery, Sutton.
White, Robert Earl - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Williams, Betty Lou - 1 p.m., Rich Creek Community Cemetery, Jodie.