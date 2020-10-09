Thank you for Reading.

Gardner, Deloris Holland -11 a.m., Gardner Family Cemetery, Belle.

Grimm, Edna Marie - 2 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Fortner, Timothy Lee - 1 p.m., Racine United Methodist Church.

Francis, Mary Ella - 4 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Harper, Nellie E -12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes

Holland, Norma Huston - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Lawrence, Marjorie Ann - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Long, Anna Frances - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

McFarland, Bobby - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories Sissonville.

Moore, Richard A. - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Naylor, Ronald Jeffery - 3 p.m., Mt. Moriah Cemtery, Hurricane.

Stinson, Randy Ross - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.

Townsend, Cozetta - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.