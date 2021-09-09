Thank you for Reading.

Barker, Michael Ray - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Brammer, Jeanette Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Maranatha Fellowship Church, St. Albans.

Carter, James Dugan - 4 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Ellis, Sefus - 12:30 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Halstead, Joyce A. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Johnson Jr., George Henry - 11 a.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Mongomery.

McKinney, Shawn Robert - 12 p.m., Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.

Miller, Carolyn D. - 1 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Miller, Marjorie Ann - 1 p.m., Sissonville Memorial Garden, Sissonville.

Mullins, Carl Edward - 4:30 p.m., Bible Center Church, South Charleston.

Patterson, Izetta Jewell - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Puckett Sr, Paul Sandidge - 2 p.m., Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.

Skidmore, Linda (Comuzie) - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Thompson, Boyce Warden - 4 p.m., at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Withrow, Theresa Agnes - 11 a.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens Chapel of Peace, Cross Lanes.

Tags

Recommended for you