Funerals Today; Friday, September 10, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 37 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barker, Michael Ray - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Brammer, Jeanette Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Maranatha Fellowship Church, St. Albans.Carter, James Dugan - 4 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.Ellis, Sefus - 12:30 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Halstead, Joyce A. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Johnson Jr., George Henry - 11 a.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Mongomery.McKinney, Shawn Robert - 12 p.m., Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.Miller, Carolyn D. - 1 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.Miller, Marjorie Ann - 1 p.m., Sissonville Memorial Garden, Sissonville.Mullins, Carl Edward - 4:30 p.m., Bible Center Church, South Charleston.Patterson, Izetta Jewell - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Puckett Sr, Paul Sandidge - 2 p.m., Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.Skidmore, Linda (Comuzie) - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Thompson, Boyce Warden - 4 p.m., at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Withrow, Theresa Agnes - 11 a.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens Chapel of Peace, Cross Lanes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chapel Memory Thompson Christianity Architecture Funeral Home Garden Funeral Michael Ray Recommended for you Local Spotlight Michael Ray Barker Robert L. Cantley Maxine "Toodle" Lipscomb Cole Francis Harold Clodfelter Annette Alfreda Fuller Mason Maria Alvarez Blank Linda Sue Hitchcock Theresa Agnes Withrow David Kent Ramey Clark Huffman Trending Now Articles ArticlesJustice: WV leads nation in acceleration of COVID-19 casesChuck Landon: Karma is a you-know-what for AACHull Group raising rates on tenants at Charleston Town CenterMountain Stage's Larry Groce stepping down as host; Mattea taking overName change coming for Charleston's pro baseball teamGazette-Mail editorial: What a difference a year makesPrep football: South Charleston's Harris keeping KJ Taylor's memory aliveWV ed leaders: If schools universally mandate masks, no COVID-19 contact quarantines requiredHarrison County, West Virginia native returns to the NFL as head trainer of the Detroit LionsBettijane Burger: Hard to watch Manchin embarrass WV (Opinion) Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 9, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries