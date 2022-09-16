Funerals Today; Friday, September 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Furr, Ella Mae - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Hudnall Jr., Lester "Gene" Harold - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Moore, Phyllis "Marie" - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Payne, Marilyn Sue Rucker - 2 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.Pugh, Stevenson - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Skeens, Amanda Beth - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Smith, Paul Graydon - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Vance, Randy Wayne - 11 a.m., Franklin Cemetery, Branchland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Loman Lee Cottrill William Chester "Bill" Bailes Meghan Elizabeth Tippett Lester Harold Hudnall Jr. Wanda Lee Parsons Donna Ruth Withrow John Franklin Lett Ronald Ray Hodges Paul Graydon Smith Rebecca May Hardman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 16, 2022 Daily Mail WV From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts