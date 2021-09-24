Funerals Today; Friday September 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 24 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barnette, Mary Ann Stewart - 12 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.Brogan, Virgil A. - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Brown, Mark William - 4 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Clark, Rose Lee - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Crum, Kenneth Earl - 11 a.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.Dean, Stephen - 12 p.m., Dunbar Nazarene Church, Dunbar.Echols, Carol - 4 p.m., Elizabeth Baptist Church, Bancroft.Fleshman, Norman L. - 2 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.Gray Jr., Holloway - 11 a.m., Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.Kelly, Roberta M. - 4 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Lauerman Jr, Ralph Frank - 1 p.m., Bream Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Melton Sr., Jackie "Jack" Lee - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral, Ripley.Miller, Patricia Lynn - 1:15 p.m., Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.Neal, Hazel Virginia - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home,Point Pleasant.Patterson, Juanita Delsie Lacy - 6 p.m., The House of the Father, Charleston.Sizemore, Donnie Lee - 12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Toliver, Bobbie L. - 12 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.Vickers, Jeffrey "Ryan" - 1 p.m., Charity Baptist Church, Mt. Nebo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tyler Mountain Memory Christianity Donnie Lee Charleston Juanita Delsie Lacy Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carol Echols Dave Wagner Carl A. Walker David Lee Whittington Ralph Frank Lauerman Jr James David Byrd Pebble C. Brown Pfost Blank Pebble C. Brown Pfost Peggy Sue Lockhart James Benson (Pops) Shedd Sr Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 24, 2021 Daily Mail WV Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy