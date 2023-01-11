Funerals Today; January 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur, Jackie Ray - 2 p.m., Lancaster Funeral Home, Lancaster.Beamer, Iva Lee - 1 p.m., High Knob Church, Sutton.Holley Jr., Willie L. - 12 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Johnson, Pastor Doris June - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Lemley, Cynthia Lee - 2 p.m., Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood.Milam, Johnny Drexel - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Starcher, John Frederick - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Christianity Ravenswood Cemetery Arthur Lancaster Jackie Ray Cunningham-parker-johnson Recommended for you Local Spotlight Barbara Ellen Westfall William “Bill” Howard Hensley Sandra Denice Mundy Mr. Linwood "BJ" Chaney, Jr. Reba Mae Casto Roger Dale Shaffer Donald Ray Harper Jr. Mila Lee Nunley John Frederick Starcher William “Bill” Hensley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 11, 2023 Daily Mail WV Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas.