Funerals Today; January 26, 2023

Adams, Karen Ann - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Racer, Zora Avaline - 1 p.m., Mt. Union Church, Pliny.
Tackett, Johnny - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Waskey, John William "Bill" - 1 p.m., Ripley Baptist Temple, Ripley.