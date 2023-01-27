Funerals Today; January, 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowles, Sherry Lee - 2 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Britton, Cortillis L. “Pat” - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens WV Mausoleum, Cross Lanes.Kyle, Brenda Joyce - 1 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Litton, Stella - 2 p.m., Chapel of Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Phillips, Ava Marie - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Psychology Recommended for you Local Spotlight Philip Thomas Nester Marian Virginia Frazier Susan Kaye Blair Teresa Craigo Humphreys John Edward “Johnny” Null Theresa Lynn Edwards Mobley Michael T. James Charles L. Reynolds Judith Ann Bennett Arthur Jennie Elaine Chase Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 27, 2023 Daily Mail WV The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program The Hub: Seeking rural partners for building communities Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis Remembering the legacy of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl