Berry, John L. -1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Booth, James 'Jim' Dale - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Clonch, Katherine Jo - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Collins, Millard Ray - 4 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Grose, Rebecca Jane - 12 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Hancock, Mary (Margaret) - 2 p.m., Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, Pinch.

Harper, Johnny E. - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Harper, Linda Kay - 1:30 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Hart, Teresa (Terri) Lynn - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home Summersville.

Jordan-Beckett, Julia Ann - 2 p.m., Lighthouse Worship Center, Sissonville.

Lipscomb, Vernelle - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Mathews, Mary Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Morton, Mary - 10 a.m., Elk Hills Memorial, Big Chimney.

Mounts, Ryan - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Pierson, Kenneth “KP” - 1 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, Craigsville.

Ranson, Rosalie E. "Sue" - 1 p.m., Elizabeth Baptist Church, Bancroft.

Whipkey, Rev. Lawson C. - 3 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

