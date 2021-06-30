Thank you for Reading.

Alford, James "Ireland" - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Goodwin, Jack - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Keefer, Arthur Leo - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Massey, Gladie Mae Ferguson - 2 p.m., Greenwood Church of God, Greenwood.

McCarty, June Bailey - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Nelson, Charles E. “Chuck” - 3 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Porter, Leona Oney - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Rowe, Rosaline "Rosa" - 2 p.m., Cravens-Shires Funeral Home, Bluewell.

Sothen, Sarah Joan Birch - 11 a.m., United Disciples of Christ Church, South Charleston.

