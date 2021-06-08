Thank you for Reading.

Adkins, Nicholas David - Noon, Rumble Community Baptist Church, Ashford.

Gleason, Joyce Marie McDaniel - 1 p.m., Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.

Greenwood, Terry Ann -10 a.m., Lakin Chapel, Point Pleasant

Hodge, Jerry Dale - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Humphreys, James Ballard - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Smith Jr., Charles Lee - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Welling, Connie Sue Adkins - 7 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

White Jr., Goodridge - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Whittington, Edith Deloris - 2 p.m., Jeremiah O’Dell Cemetery, Nettie.

Wills, Verlin Lee, Jr. - 3 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

