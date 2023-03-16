Funerals Today; March 16, 2023 Mar 16, 2023 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boggs, Terri - 4 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.Haynes, Velda Summers - 10 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Legg, Floyd “Ed” - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Marshall, Patricia Ann - 10 a.m., St. Augustine Catholic Church, Grafton.Sears, Shelvie - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Sharp, Joanna Lee - 12 p.m., Kimble Funeral Home, Marlinton.Stone, Arthur Allen - 1 p.m., Barker Cemetery, Ashford.Stutler, Susan A. - 6 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Webb, Hershel Lee - 11 a.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Willey Sr., Jerry Lee - 1 p.m., Frame Cemetery, Frametown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Michael S. Cunningham Mary Eleanor Gray Edith Marie Hall Justin Guy Core Richard Franklin Harris Franklin Truman Douglas William Brent “Bill” Hill David Lee Haynes David Lee Haynes James Lewis Jamerson Johnson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 16, 2023 Daily Mail WV Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic' St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? WVU faculty weigh in on aftermath of chemical spill