Funerals Today; March 24, 2023

Carter, Susan Allene Williams - Noon, Cunningham-Parker Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Chapman, Joe E. - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.
Hinkle, Charles Houston - 6 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Holstein, Roy Lee - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.
McCutcheon, Deloris - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Richardson, Inez M. Pritt Burdette - 1 p.m., Cunningham Parker Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Roush, Patricia L. - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.
Streets, Sherry Lynn - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Stevens, Carolyn E. - 2 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Young, Eskel (Buster) Luke - 2 p.m., Olive Branch Baptist Church, Nettie.