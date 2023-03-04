Funerals Today; March 4, 2023 Mar 4, 2023 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Allman, April Michelle - 2 p.m., The Salvation Army Citadel, Charleston.Barker, Brenda Gail Compton - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Canada, Lanna Rhodes Moore - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Coombs, Jacqueline - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster.Dickey, Frances Marie - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Douds, Rose Rita Burkhart - 11 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.Graley Jr., Robert Joe - 1 p.m., Emmons Church of God, Alum Creek.Gross, Klaus “Chris” - 2 p.m., Dry Branch Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Dry Branch.Hall, Betty Carol (Ramsey) - 1 p.m., Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Charleston.Hunter, Geraldine M. - 12 p.m., Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston.Kinder, Evon Sada Mickel - 11 a.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston.Knapp, Diana Lynn - 2 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.McCoy, Loretta Rose - 11 a.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Cottageville.Miller, Bessie Jeanette - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Miller, Etta Frances “Peg” - 12 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Parmelee-Smith, Samantha Jo - 1 p.m., Emmons Church of God, Alum Creek.Pethtel, William Russell - Noon, Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart.Puckett, Earl Franklin - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Terry, Franklin Delano - 2 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Wallace, Lois Ann - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.West, Nellie M. - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Yanov, John Philip - 1 p.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion The Bible Recommended for you Local Spotlight Michael Joe “Bo” Abbott Samuel Allen Fooce Carl Wayne Hescht John F. Good Sr. Nellie M. West Rose "Moma Rose" Mary Ray John Timothy Melton Irene McCallister Sandra K. (Sandy) Cassella Norman M. Huffman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 4, 2023 Daily Mail WV How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? WVU faculty weigh in on aftermath of chemical spill Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day