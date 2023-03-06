Funerals Today; March 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 9 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adkins, Herbert Lloyd “Buddy” - 1 p.m., Shining Light United Baptist Church, Chapmanville.Inghram, John F. - Noon, Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.Smith, Lewis O. - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.Stevens, Jim - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Wimer, Vanessa J. - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Joseph Harold Richards Rosa Jane Merritt Thomas Larond Tyler Michael Joe “Bo” Abbott Samuel Allen Fooce Carl Wayne Hescht John F. Good Sr. Nellie M. West John Timothy Melton Rose "Moma Rose" Mary Ray Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 5, 2023 Daily Mail WV St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? WVU faculty weigh in on aftermath of chemical spill Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney