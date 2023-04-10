Funerals Today; Monday; April 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jarrell, Florence “Nan” - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Petry, Charles F. “Buddy” - 11 a.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.Smith, George Edward - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Spears, Charlotte Sue Davis - 6 p.m., Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, Dunbar.Rhodes, Denzil Allen - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.White, Sally Jean - 1 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Industry Recommended for you Local Spotlight Virdie Allen Joseph Raymond Beasley Sr. Doretha Harris Kathryn Lee Mason Kellie Ann Magaw Ruth A. Hawley Norma (Ramey) Ashworth James Napoleon Mitchell Jr. Donald A. Miller Marian Dillard Thaxton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks