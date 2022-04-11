Funerals Today; Monday, April 11, 2022 Apr 11, 2022 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adkins, Millie Germain - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Adkins, Pamela Dawn - 6 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Aylestock, Jacqueline Carol - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Cassis, Agnes Risk - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.Cottrill, Bobby L. - 12 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Dolan, Jerry Lee - 11 a.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Falbo, Margaret Ellen "Maggie" - 6 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Hendrickson, John Russell - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Meade, Charlene Smith - 1 p.m., First Christian Church, Logan.Pinson, Bradyn “BP” - 4 p.m., McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church, Sod. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Millie Germain Allen Christianity Worship Hurricane Funeral Home Pamela Dawn First Christian Church Charlene Smith Recommended for you Local Spotlight Donnie Ruth Staats Richard Lewis Parmelee Clifford Muck Jacqueline Carol Aylestock Millie Germain Adkins Blank Louise Elaine Hale Blank DeWayne Ray Lyons Blank James (Jim) Allen Mushrush Eileen Wilson McKinnon Charlotte Rose Puryear Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter