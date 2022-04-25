Thank you for Reading.

Hamrick, Ronald Lee - 1 p.m., Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church, Loudendale.

Jefferds, Pete - 5 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Miller, Dora Lee - 6 p.m., Lake City Church, Mooresville.

Parsons, Elizabeth Jean Hall - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Rainey, Debra Jean - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Reynolds, Freda Mae Price - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Vernati, Larry Epling - 2 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Willis, Amanda Michelle - 4 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Wolfe, Ila Bailey - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

