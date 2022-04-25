Funerals Today; Monday, April 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hamrick, Ronald Lee - 1 p.m., Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church, Loudendale.Jefferds, Pete - 5 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Miller, Dora Lee - 6 p.m., Lake City Church, Mooresville.Parsons, Elizabeth Jean Hall - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Rainey, Debra Jean - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Reynolds, Freda Mae Price - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Vernati, Larry Epling - 2 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Willis, Amanda Michelle - 4 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Wolfe, Ila Bailey - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church Funeral Home Christianity Dora Lee Ronald Lee Funeral Pete Elizabeth Jean Hall Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sally Jane “Sallee" Fluharty Geraldine Wilson-Smith Helen Kelly Chapman Blank Okey R. "Tippy" Shelton Alice Herring Barksdale John Franklin Sigman Blank David Bruce Tucker Charles L. “Tink” Burgess Larry Allen Oxley Betty Lou Spradling Grant Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 25, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes