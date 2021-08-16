Funerals Today; Monday, August 16, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carroll, Gary Eugene - 11 a.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.Harris, Jerry Lee - 11 a.m., Old Greenbrier Baptist Church, Alderson.Holcomb Jr, Thomas Scott - 12 p.m., Baptist Temple, Charleston.Pate, Belinda B. - 10 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Peters Jr., Wallace E. “Pete" - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Summers, Lauretta Daniel - 1 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Gary Eugene Daniel Christianity Summersville Baptist Church Greenbrier Baptist Church Funeral Jerry Lee Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carolyn Sue Moore Dana Smith Carl "Stick" Clifton Hairston Blank Lindsey Deshae Smoot Blank Denville Eugene Meadows Theodore Roosevelt Dues Sr Thomas Scott Holcomb Jr Lucia Maria DeRito Zakaib Tom S. Clay Blank Theodore Roosevelt Dues, Sr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 16, 2021 Daily Mail WV Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories Power plants: WVU researchers dig into sustainable biomass energy WVSU receives $1.1 million in USDA grant funds Hoppy Kerchival: Refusal to get vaccinated defies all logic (Opinion)