Funerals Today; Monday, August 22, 2022 Aug 20, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ebert, Gwendolyn L. - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Harris, Shari Annette Hoffman - 1 p.m., Adkins Cemetery, Charleston.Holliday, Custer Bickel - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Walker, Deborah Ann - Noon, Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Adkins Cemetery Funeral Home Gwendolyn L. Deborah Ann Funeral Shari Annette Hoffman Charleston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Robert "Bob" Crockett Benny Thomas McNeeley Sr. William David Jenkins Blank Norman Richard Winters Jr. Roger Moss Olive Lee Withrow Blank Stephen Haynes Blank Roger Lee Moss Blank James Robert Lowery Blank Roberta Gay Thornton Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV students who are poor, Black or in other categories continue to be suspended at higher ratesGazette-Mail editorial: Some myth-busting on Inflation Reduction ActWVU football: Ajayi adjusting to life in Morgantown, Power Five programBusiness briefs: Aug. 20, 2022Prep soccer: Nitro girls, St. Albans boys win season openerOrganization hopes to address disparities, mistrust with health centerCrozier, Anderson on ballot for WV House in NovemberBuild a lake and the sailors will comeLee Wolverton: A race toward tyranny (Opinion)WVU basketball: Ruoff returns as graduate assistant coach Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint