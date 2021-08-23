Funerals Today; Monday August 23, 2021 Aug 23, 2021 58 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adams, Helen Ann - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Harrah, W. Allen - 6:30 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church, Charleston.Hayes, George Franklin - 11 a.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.Miller, Da'Nija Lashae Marie - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.Perdue, Alice Faye - 1 p.m., The Church of Christ, Bloomingrose.Raines, Kathryn Lee - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.Reynolds, Shirley Ann Earwood - 2 p.m., Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton Street, Huntington.Wyman, Christina M. - 11 a.m., Highlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Chapel Christianity Architecture Church Of Christ Garden George Franklin Alice Faye Kathryn Lee Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Pamela Mae Whitt Robert E. "Bobby" Teal II Blank Velma Garnes Hill Richard A. Boehm Sr Blank Tami Kay Slayton Blank Terry Lynn Spencer George Franklin Hayes Harold Maxwell “Mack Boggess Connor Christian Meadows Blank John Bentley Mitchell Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 21, 2021 Daily Mail WV Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories