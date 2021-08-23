Thank you for Reading.

Adams, Helen Ann - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Harrah, W. Allen - 6:30 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church, Charleston.

Hayes, George Franklin - 11 a.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.

Miller, Da'Nija Lashae Marie - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Perdue, Alice Faye - 1 p.m., The Church of Christ, Bloomingrose.

Raines, Kathryn Lee - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Reynolds, Shirley Ann Earwood - 2 p.m., Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton Street, Huntington.

Wyman, Christina M. - 11 a.m., Highlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans.

