Funerals Today; Monday, August 8, 2022

Canaday II, Paul Leonard - Noon, Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.
Cook, Novillis Marie - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Flory, Michael Odell - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Hosey, Hayward "Bazzle" - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster.
Lanham, Denvil Harold "Nig" - 11 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove
Miller, Johnny - 12 p.m., First Baptist Church of Spencer, Spencer.
Pullen, Michael Ray - 1 p.m., Sharon Church of God, Dry Branch.
Foster, Jewel Lee - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Woodyard, Paul David - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.