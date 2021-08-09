Thank you for Reading.

Atkins, Phyllis Hill - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Bennett, Lemon Jacob – 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Burgess-Allen, Alma Jean - 1 p.m., First Freewilll Baptist, Chesapeake.

Carey, Michael B. - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Jones, Roy - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Perdue, Robin - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Pritt, Myrna Carole - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Calvin.

Samples, Paul Don - 11 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Scott Depot.

Sampson, Marjorie Elaine - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Vaillancourt, Gail-Jeanne - 3 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Walton, Angela - 12 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Williamson, William Eldon - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Workman, Mitchell Lee - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Yoder Sr., Kenneth Wayne "Butch" - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Tags

Recommended for you