Atkins, Phyllis Hill - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Bennett, Lemon Jacob – 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Burgess-Allen, Alma Jean - 1 p.m., First Freewilll Baptist, Chesapeake.
Carey, Michael B. - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Jones, Roy - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Perdue, Robin - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Pritt, Myrna Carole - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Calvin.
Samples, Paul Don - 11 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Scott Depot.
Sampson, Marjorie Elaine - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Vaillancourt, Gail-Jeanne - 3 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Walton, Angela - 12 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Williamson, William Eldon - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.
Workman, Mitchell Lee - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Yoder Sr., Kenneth Wayne "Butch" - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.