Funerals Today; Monday, December 12, 2022

Belcher, Ruth Ann - 11 a.m., A More Excellent Way Life Center Church, Charleston.
Boggs, Vera Lou - 12 p.m., Rock Branch Independent Church, Nitro.
Coleman, Eva Mae - 2 p.m., Walker Chapel Cemetery, Robertsburg.
Griffith, Joyce Ann - 1 p.m., Bartlett Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Harper, Allen Ray - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.