Thank you for Reading.

Dodrill, Virginia Groves - 11 a.m., Highlawn Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Endicott, Paige Madison - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Graley, Glenda Jean - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Hardin, Vashti Jane - 2 p.m., Mausoleum Chapel at Cunningham Memorial Park, Saint Albans.

Mills, Connie S. - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Nance, John Edgar "Ed" - 2 p.m., Memorial Park Mausoleum, Hurricane.

Smith, Stella Brenda Gail - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Taylor, Malcolm David - 4 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Westfall, Wesley Brandon - 12 p.m., Dunbar Mountain Mission, Dunbar.

Tags

Recommended for you