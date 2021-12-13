Funerals Today; Monday, December 13, 2021 Dec 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dodrill, Virginia Groves - 11 a.m., Highlawn Baptist Church, St. Albans.Endicott, Paige Madison - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Graley, Glenda Jean - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Hardin, Vashti Jane - 2 p.m., Mausoleum Chapel at Cunningham Memorial Park, Saint Albans.Mills, Connie S. - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Nance, John Edgar "Ed" - 2 p.m., Memorial Park Mausoleum, Hurricane.Smith, Stella Brenda Gail - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Taylor, Malcolm David - 4 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Westfall, Wesley Brandon - 12 p.m., Dunbar Mountain Mission, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Saint Albans Chapel Mausoleum Architecture Cunningham Memorial Park Jane Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kelly Dawn Hudson Eva Young Fisher Orman B. (Pete) Meadows Jr Mark Williams Blood Brenda K. Crowder Carol Ann McGhee Totten Joyce Clark Mary Francis Ward Lola Irene Burford Blank Glenda Jean Graley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 13, 2021 Daily Mail WV Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society