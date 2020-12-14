Thank you for Reading.

Cabell, Billy Joe - 12 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Graley, Carol Sue - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, Charleston.

Jackson, Ernie - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Long, Helen - 1 p.m., Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove.

Long, Larry Allen - 1 p.m., Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.

Osbourne, Bobby Raye - 2 p.m., Harper, Hunt and Taylor Family Cemetary, Walton.

Skinner, James Lee - 12:30 P.M., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Tyree, Joseph Preston - 11 a.m., High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.

Wallace, Anna Lee - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.