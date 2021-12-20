Funerals Today; Monday, December 20, 2021 Dec 20, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chrest Sr., Pastor Harry David - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Cobb, Cleo Doris - 5 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Holley, Joshua Elijah - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Jones, Barbara Ann - 1 p.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.Kinder, Margaret Pearl - 1 p.m., Dartmont Freewill Baptist Church, Charleston.Linkenhoger, Ava Parsons - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Lucas Jr., Alfred D. “Dee” - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.May, Thomas J. Bird - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Miller, James Franklin - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Myers, Charlotte Rose - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Smith, Curtis Harold - 1 p.m., Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Curtis Harold Christianity Hydrography Hamlin Charleston First Church Charleston Thomas J. Bird Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank William “Bill” Adkins Blank Jason Andrew Cline Donna Shinn Dillon Blank Jesse Hart Evay Edward Gonzalez Jerry Brooks Belcher Larry David Landers Don Juan Staples Jr. Blank Alfred D. “Dee” Lucas Jr. Raymond L. McCutcheon Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 20, 2021 Daily Mail WV Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar