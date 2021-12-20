Thank you for Reading.

Chrest Sr., Pastor Harry David - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Cobb, Cleo Doris - 5 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Holley, Joshua Elijah - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Jones, Barbara Ann - 1 p.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.

Kinder, Margaret Pearl - 1 p.m., Dartmont Freewill Baptist Church, Charleston.

Linkenhoger, Ava Parsons - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Lucas Jr., Alfred D. “Dee” - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

May, Thomas J. Bird - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Miller, James Franklin - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Myers, Charlotte Rose - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Smith, Curtis Harold - 1 p.m., Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.

