Funerals Today; Monday, December 26, 2022

Glenn, Anna Belle - 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Haynes, Diana Lynn - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Jeffries, Johnny M. "MJ" - 6 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Justice, Charles Robert (Bob) - 12 p.m., Bethany Baptist Church, Charleston.
Means, Judith "Judy" K. - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.