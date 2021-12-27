Funerals Today; Monday, December 27, 2021 Dec 27, 2021 42 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Armstrong, Faith - 1 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.Cochran, Sharon Sue - 5 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Fortney, Thomas William - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Gunter, Elmer Burton - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Kinder, Janice - 1 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church, Charleston.Starcher, William “Bill” - 1:30 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory GardensYoung, Stella (Rhoades) - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tyler Mountain Memory Thomas William Christianity Starcher Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Christian Goss Jessen III Blank ShirkeyCheryl “Shirley” Lynn William “Bill” Starcher Rocky B. Scarberry Sharon Sue Cochran Blank Roy “Fido” Schaible Blank Rita Louise Thomas Blank Rocky B. Scarberry Grace Marie Galvin Justine Stickler McCallister Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 27, 2021 Daily Mail WV Carver students add new sparkle to Coonskin holiday displays Kathleen M. Jacobs: Christmases past, present and yet to come Susan Johnson: From the recipe box to Boxing Day Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season