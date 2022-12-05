Funerals Today; Monday, December 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Drennen, Virginia Avenelle - 1 p.m., Muddlety United Methodist Church, Summersville.Green, Roger Lee - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, So. Charleston.Hutton, James Basil - 11 a.m., Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville.Martin, William Franklin - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Perdue, Sutton Alexandria - 2 p.m., Harvest Chapel, Nitro.Roberts, Mary Alice - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Schmitt, Herman - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.Shull, Charles Evertt "Chuck" - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Zacks, Benjamin Laib - 1 p.m., B’nai Jacob Synagogue, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lee Funeral Home Charleston Ethnology Funeral Green Roger Recommended for you Local Spotlight Phala Irene Sigmon Justine Andrea Lee Burnett Jonathan Hardman Regina Mae Skeen John Anthony Czenszak John L. “Jack” Burkard Matthew Christopher Allen Connie Sue Reynolds Ballard William Franklin Martin Justine Andrea Lee Burnett PhD Trending Now Articles ArticlesSmith murder trial not a 'whodunit,' defense attorney saysElk Elementary Center pool being replaced, reopenedMuchow: Personal income tax shortfall a 'timing' issueMarshall football: Herd got what it wanted in Myrtle Beach BowlPrep roundup: St. Albans girls basketball team downs Winfield 47-37Boys basketball: Regular season kicks off with slate of games this weekHoppy Kercheval: What will Joe Manchin do in 2024? (Opinion)Six years after Charleston woman's overdose death, federal stakeholders propose change in her honorDear Abby: Serial cheater boyfriend is up to his old tricksMSHA touts powerful tool in its enforcement toolbox after rare use this National Miners Day Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities