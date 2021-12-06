Thank you for Reading.

Adkins, Joan Evelyn - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Lamp, Barry Lee - 12:30 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Lewallen, Jerry - 1 p.m., Dunbar Mountain Mission, Dunbar.

Miller, Eleanor - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Nalle, Patricia "Pat" Cotter - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Garden, Cross Lanes.

Osborne, Ellen L. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Puffenbarger, Wesley - 1 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

Robertson, James Lee - 2 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Tags

Recommended for you