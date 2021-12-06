Funerals Today; Monday, December 6, 2021 Dec 6, 2021 15 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adkins, Joan Evelyn - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.Lamp, Barry Lee - 12:30 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Lewallen, Jerry - 1 p.m., Dunbar Mountain Mission, Dunbar.Miller, Eleanor - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Nalle, Patricia "Pat" Cotter - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Garden, Cross Lanes.Osborne, Ellen L. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Puffenbarger, Wesley - 1 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.Robertson, James Lee - 2 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Valley View Memorial Park Funeral Eleanor Joan Evelyn Barry Lee Allen Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Reba Gibson Joyce Ann Vinson Lincolnogger Juanita "Nete" Rose Arrington Blank Beverly Dawn Steele Eleanor Miller James Lee Robertson Kevin Earl Fluharty Blank David Ray Poore Joan Frances Burke George William Monroe Blackshire Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 5, 2021 Daily Mail WV New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists