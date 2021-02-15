Allen, Rebecca - 3 p.m., Bancroft Church of God Mission.
Beasley, Nancy L. 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Buchanan, Elsie - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Diamond, Della Bell - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Hammack, Debra Ann - 3 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Kiser, Madeline - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Page, Raymond - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Ward, Leotis Osbern - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Young, Charlotte Ann - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.