Funerals Today; Monday February 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adkins, Helen A. - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Beavers, Michael “Mike” - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.McDorman, Joan Eileen Harless - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Moore, Terry - 5 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova.Slater, Ricky - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Stover, Rachel DeWeese - 11 a.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Whited, Ira Bevan - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zootechnics Food Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ira Bevan Whited Barry Michael Rutledge Gregory “Trevor” Harrison Robert Davis Frederick E. Hicks Jr. Danny Ray Brammer Donna Ruth (Kee) Belcher Larry Wayne Richards Jewel M. Smith Robert M. Pedley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 19, 2023 Daily Mail WV Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health