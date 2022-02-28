Thank you for Reading.

Bailey, Eileena - 11 a.m., Mid Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.

DeWitt, Olive - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, Saint Albans.

Graves, Marcia - 3 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, upper Mausoleum Chapel, Saint Albans.

Guehr, Helmut “Herman” - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Hazelett, Sandra Kay Cook - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Hitchcock, Jane Janette Tyler - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Lynch-Patterson, Karen Regina - 1 p.m., Spring Hill Cemetery Mausoleum, Charleston.

Pickens, Ray R. - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Rice, Jennie Lynn - 12 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Terry, Hubert Earl - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Thaxton, Terri Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Tornado Apostolic Church.

