Funerals Today; Monday, February 28, 2022

Bailey, Eileena - 11 a.m., Mid Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.
DeWitt, Olive - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, Saint Albans.
Graves, Marcia - 3 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, upper Mausoleum Chapel, Saint Albans.
Guehr, Helmut "Herman" - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Hazelett, Sandra Kay Cook - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Hitchcock, Jane Janette Tyler - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Lynch-Patterson, Karen Regina - 1 p.m., Spring Hill Cemetery Mausoleum, Charleston.
Pickens, Ray R. - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Rice, Jennie Lynn - 12 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.
Terry, Hubert Earl - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Thaxton, Terri Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Tornado Apostolic Church.