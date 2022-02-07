Funerals Today; Monday, February 7, 2022 Feb 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adkins, Curtis Lee - 12 p.m., Crum Cemetery, Branchland.Clifton, Velma “Lynn” - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Miller, Shirley Jewell - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.Seacrist II., John Lawrence - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Simons, Kenneth E. - 2 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church.Stollings, Hobert Dassil - 12:30 p.m., Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.Taylor, Vickie Lynn - Noon, Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel, London.Thaxton, Peggy Louise - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Floral Hills Garden Peggy Louise Memory Vickie Lynn Kenneth E. Funeral Home Crum Cemetery Recommended for you Local Spotlight Henry C. "Hoppy" Shores Barbara L. Morris Penny Jo Beaver Parsons Greco Blank Virginia “GinnySue" Lovejoy Michael T. “Mike” Duffy Albert C. “Tom” Edens Jr Donald J. King Nathaniel A. “Tang” Gibson Marsha Louise Alston Nathanial A. “Tang” Gibson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses Susan Johnson: 'Our members simply grew old and died' Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress