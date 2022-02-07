Thank you for Reading.

Adkins, Curtis Lee - 12 p.m., Crum Cemetery, Branchland.

Clifton, Velma “Lynn” - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Miller, Shirley Jewell - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Seacrist II., John Lawrence - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Simons, Kenneth E. - 2 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church.

Stollings, Hobert Dassil - 12:30 p.m., Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Taylor, Vickie Lynn - Noon, Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel, London.

Thaxton, Peggy Louise - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.

