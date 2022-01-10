Funerals Today; Monday, January 10, 2022 Jan 10, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Davis, Beulah Virginia Burge - 11 a.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.Douglas, Valgene W. - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Lorant, Connard Edward - 2 p.m., Mountain View Cemetery, Charleston.Myers, Ronald Gene - Noon, Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Price, Mary Lou Hogge - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Pritt, Tony - 3 p.m., Pritt Family Cemetery, Peters Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dunbar United Methodist Church Cemetery Funeral Home Pritt Family Cemetery Davis Mary Lou Hogge Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ronald Gene Myers Charles Odell Harless Beulah Virginia Burge Davis Blank Charles Odell Harless Darrell Lynn Hodges Matthew Curtis Lilly Blank Teresa Leigh McCormick Virginia Mae Tillis Mary Lenore Newman Sadie Jane Bonnett Trending Now Articles ArticlesFormer school building transformed into boutique hotel designed for accessibilityJustice calls lawmakers in for special session two days before regular sessionStatehouse Beat: Justice's lies, damn lies and statisticsWest Virginians positioned to disproportionately benefit from Medicare expansion blocked by their senatorsPrichard woman receives honorary Buffalo High diplomaDowntown Charleston slowly rumbling to lifeWVU basketball: Mountaineers flourish late in gamesDear Abby: Wedding invites sent only to family's female relatives‘Outdoor Fitness Park’ project in motion for Madison areaGuest editorial: Remembering White, Miami's last 'Golden Girl' Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 10, 2021 Daily Mail WV Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022