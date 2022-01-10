Thank you for Reading.

Davis, Beulah Virginia Burge - 11 a.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.

Douglas, Valgene W. - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Lorant, Connard Edward - 2 p.m., Mountain View Cemetery, Charleston.

Myers, Ronald Gene - Noon, Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Price, Mary Lou Hogge - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Pritt, Tony - 3 p.m., Pritt Family Cemetery, Peters Creek.

