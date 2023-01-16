Funerals Today; Monday, January 16, 2023 Jan 16, 2023 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boggs, Charles Doyle - 11 a.m., Gassaway Baptist Church, Gassaway.Cain, Daniel J. - 11 a.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Clark, Frank Ervin - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Cremeans, Virginia H. - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary & Cremation Services, Huntington.Daniels, Annis Mae - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Joyce, Alma Jean - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens WV Mausoleum, Cross Lanes.Pridemore, Marilyn - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Rupp, Dr. Lynn - 3 p.m., Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home, Buckhannon.Spencer, Danny - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Stewart, Bradford Gene - 10 a.m., Milton United Methodist Church, Milton.Stover, Lester Earl - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mausoleum Tyler Mountain Memory Worship Christianity Wv Jean Cremation Joyce Recommended for you Local Spotlight George Edward Hicks Jr. Alma Jean Joyce Scott Burdette Marilyn Pridemore Mary Frances Epperson Mary Lou Handley Shirakawa John Barrett Lawman Robert Dennis “Dooney Boxley Maida Alice Sharp Roland Douglas King Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 16, 2023 Daily Mail WV Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis Remembering the legacy of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway