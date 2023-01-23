Funerals Today; Monday, January 23, 2023 Jan 23, 2023 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Davis, William E. - 1 p.m., Grace Church of the Nazarene, South Charleston.Graley, Dwight Wayne - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Hamrick, Elizabeth A. - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Rose, Kristen Nicole (Darby) - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Smith, Xavier Lee - 11 a.m., Taylor Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.West, Kathy Louise - 2 p.m., Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Davis Montgomery Politics Grace Church William E. Funeral Kristen Nicole Recommended for you Local Spotlight Madge Ashley Dawson Judith Ann Bennett Arthur Jennie Elaine Chase Andrew Southworth III Susan Carolyn Monroe Madge Ashley Dawson Judith Kay Ray Terry Thaxton Carol Frances Bashlor Sullivan Kermit Eugene Harris Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 21, 2023 Daily Mail WV The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program The Hub: Seeking rural partners for building communities Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis Remembering the legacy of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl