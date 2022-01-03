Funerals Today; Monday January 3, 2022 Jan 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Atkisson, Adam George - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Buckley, Frederick M. - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Gardens, Montgomery.Martin, Bethel Shrout Conner - 2 p.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity.McCague, James Daniel - 12 p.m., Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Oxley, Evelyn June - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Vandall, Marlin Monroe - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Williams, Doris L. - 1 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Joan Olson Margaret L. Hershberger Curtis Allen Rusnak Blank Christine Hager Midkiff Joan W. Chambers Barton Phyllis “Jean” Collins Sandra “Sue” Jacobs Clay James Daniel McCague Juanita Frances Meador Hefner Blank Donna Jean Monday Trending Now Articles ArticlesCharleston native's modeling career taking off after landing Gucci runwayWatoga becomes state's first Dark Sky ParkGuardsman hopes her case helps othersLocal herpetologist eyes new, bigger projectStephen Baldwin: Bless your heart, Bette MidlerState regulators, utilities cling to coalWVU football: Dante Stills announces return to Mountaineers for 2022Next Cabell County Public Library director namedWVU basketball: Ball-handling key to Mountaineers' seasonMarshall football: Herd QB Grant Wells announces intent to transfter Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022 Carver students add new sparkle to Coonskin holiday displays Kathleen M. Jacobs: Christmases past, present and yet to come Susan Johnson: From the recipe box to Boxing Day