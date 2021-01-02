Thank you for Reading.

Allen, Albert Eugene - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Ashley, Garnet M. - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Burford, Elton – 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Harper, Betty Jean - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

King, Carolyn Marie - 12 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Lightner, John R. - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Martin, Rita P. - 2 p.m., Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane.

Meadows, Jeraldine - 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Skidmore, Virginia - 10 a.m., Morrison United Methodist Church, Sutton.

Young, Noble - 1 p.m., Rebecca Chapel, Dunbar.