Allen, Albert Eugene - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Ashley, Garnet M. - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Burford, Elton – 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Harper, Betty Jean - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.
King, Carolyn Marie - 12 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Lightner, John R. - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Martin, Rita P. - 2 p.m., Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane.
Meadows, Jeraldine - 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Skidmore, Virginia - 10 a.m., Morrison United Methodist Church, Sutton.
Young, Noble - 1 p.m., Rebecca Chapel, Dunbar.