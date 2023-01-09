Funerals Today; Monday, January 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adkins, James Raymond - 12 p.m., Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlockville.Calloway, Juan A. “Gator” - 12 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.Given, Austin Bryan - 11 a.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Goff, Michael Frederick - 11 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church, Hurricane.Harmon, Charlene Grace - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Harper Jr., Donald Ray - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.Jones, Christine - 10 a.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.May, Danny Lee - 1 p.m., Elkview Baptist Church, Elkview.Meador, Lloyd Lee - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Summerfield, Cheryl L. - 7 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Elkview Baptist Church Christianity Christine Belle Danny Lee Montgomery Jones Recommended for you Local Spotlight Roger Dale Shaffer Donald Ray Harper Jr. Mila Lee Nunley John Frederick Starcher William “Bill” Hensley Donna Jean Williams Sally Rae Summers Kimberly Dawn Fowlkes Donald Ray Harper Jr. Noah Ryan Pollastrini Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas.