Thank you for Reading.

Anderson, Mark Stephen - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Cole, Rosa - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Hall, Virginia Ann - 2 p.m., Dotson-Simpson Cemetery at Keslers, Cross Lanes.

Jarrell, Bonnie - 2 p.m., Bim Freewill Baptist Church, Bim.

Lupson II, Timothy Wayne - 4 p.m., Fisher Cemetery, Charleston.

Norvell Jr., Acle Clarence - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Reckart, Marjorie Ann Price - 2 p.m., Woodlawn Cemetery, Fairmont.

Sartin, Delmas Eugene - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Scragg, Lois Jean - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Swanson, Joyce E. - 11 a.m., Bible Center Church, South Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you