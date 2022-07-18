Funerals Today; Monday, July 18, 2022 Jul 18, 2022 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anderson, Mark Stephen - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Cole, Rosa - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Hall, Virginia Ann - 2 p.m., Dotson-Simpson Cemetery at Keslers, Cross Lanes.Jarrell, Bonnie - 2 p.m., Bim Freewill Baptist Church, Bim.Lupson II, Timothy Wayne - 4 p.m., Fisher Cemetery, Charleston.Norvell Jr., Acle Clarence - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Reckart, Marjorie Ann Price - 2 p.m., Woodlawn Cemetery, Fairmont.Sartin, Delmas Eugene - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Scragg, Lois Jean - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Swanson, Joyce E. - 11 a.m., Bible Center Church, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dotson-simpson Cemetery Virginia Ann Hall Christianity Mark Stephen Cunningham Memorial Park Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Sandra “Sandy” Suze Mayfield Blank Randolph Woodford Myers Blank Elmer Allen Hartwell Blank Darlene Starkey Blank Daniel Rush Sheets Nancy (Smith) Jewell Blank Nancy Smith Jewell Rosa Cole Thomas Arnold Cutlip Blank Michael Handley Doss Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders