Funerals Today; Monday, June 12, 2023

Hobbs, Cherie D. - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Kuhn, Rodney Dale - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Larch, Garnet Alice - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Snyder, Eva Ann Parks - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Young, Marilyn Kay - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.